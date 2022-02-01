TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – February is Black History Month. Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States.

Black History Month was first proposed by black educators and the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1969. The first celebration of Black History Month took place at Kent State one year later, from January 2 to February 28, 1970.

Topeka became known as the birthplace of desegregation with the Brown v. Board Decision of 1954. The Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional, even if the segregated schools are otherwise equal in quality.

The decision handed down on May 17, 1954 by the Supreme Court stated that “separate educational facilities are inherently unequal”, and therefore violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.