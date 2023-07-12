TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka held a Stuff the Bus event Wednesday at the Federal Home Loan Bank, 500 SW Wanamaker Road.

“Over the years we’ve made lots of contacts with this Stuff the Bus project, and it’s been very easy to get people involved, benefiting so many kids in our community and the work the Boys & Girls Club does. FHLB has been part of this project since the beginning and they reached out to us this year with a monetary donation as well as items on our list.” Pat Colley, Community Volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka.

FHLB Topeka president, Mark Yardley presented a $1,500 check to the BGCT and items their employees collected from BGCT’s Wish List and helped load them into a bus as part of this year’s program supply drive.

“FHLBank Topeka has been so supportive of the Stuff the Bus effort over the years, and the way they have engaged their employees and their families to support the effort this year truly shows how committed they are to giving back to the community,” Jennifer LeClair, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka said.

BGCT currently operates 14 locations for before and after-school programming, as well as full-day services on school days out during holiday breaks, spring break, and summer. Program supplies donated through Stuff the Bus efforts for the past 8 years continue to support year-round programs at the Club.

The Stuff the Bus program was initially launched by Pat Colley and members of the 2016 class of Leadership Greater Topeka, and is an effort that continues annually to support the kids and families in our community who need us most.