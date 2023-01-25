TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre presents “Fences,” a play written by August Wilson.

Fences is based on a 1985 play and a 2016 movie of the same name. It takes place in the 1950s in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania where Troy Maxson lives in a small house with his wife Rose and their son Cory. He works as a garbage collector alongside his best friend, Jim Bono, that he has known for several years.

In his younger years, Troy served time for killing a man during a robbery. It was during this time where he met his best friend Jim Bono. Troy was also a talented baseball player and ended up playing in the professional Negro Leagues but he never made it to Major League Baseball because of a color barrier.

The play sheds light on various themes such as family dynamics, personal truths and the power of forgiveness.

The movie version was chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the top 10 films of 2016 and had four Oscar nominations at the 89th Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

