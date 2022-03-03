TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High Theatre will open Fiddler on the Roof Friday evening in Hoehner Auditorium at Topeka High School at 7:00 p.m.

As part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of THS, alumni will gather with the student

cast of the spring musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” for a rousing rendition of the musical’s most

notable number.

Among the alumni participating are parents of student cast members and cast members in the last

production of “Fiddler” on the THS stage. They have been rehearsing twice a week for the past

month.

Additional dates for Fiddler on the Roof are,

Saturday, March 5th, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday March 6th, 2:00 p.m.