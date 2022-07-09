TOPEKA (KSNT) – This year’s Fiesta Mexicana will be slightly different from past years. Instead of a parade in downtown Topeka, the Fiesta will have a kickoff party Saturday afternoon at Evergy Plaza.

Saturday’s activities will include:

A dance recital by the Kansas City dance group, Ministerio de Danza Folklorica Sublime

Music by DJ Hawk & DJ Khadi

Fiesta Mexicana sponsors will be recognized on the CapFed stage

Headlining the evening is the Mexican group, Grupo Control.

Grupo Control specializes in Norteño music. The group is based in Houston, Texas, and bill themselves as Los Reyes de la Cumbia (The Kings of Cumbia).

They were founded by Sergio Alberto Degollado who sings and plays bass, and José Guadalupe Degollado singing and plays bajo sexto.

The group cut their first full-length album in 1999 with Cumbias Sin Control on EMI.

The Fiesta will begin Thursday with a ribbon-cutting on the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 N.E Chandler. Food windows will open each day at 4 p.m. while music and entertainment will begin at 5 p.m.