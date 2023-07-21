TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fiesta Topeka activities continue through the weekend with plenty of authentic Mexican food, vendors, an art show in the basement of the activity center, a carnival, a kid’s corner and plenty of Mariachi music and dancing on the main stage on the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 NE Chandler St.

This year’s Fiesta included all the traditional favorites including, traditional Mexican food, lively music, dance performances and captivating art.

Since its humble beginnings in 1933 as a one-day church festival in the Oakland neighborhood of Topeka, Fiesta Topeka has grown into the premier celebration of Mexican culture and tradition in the Midwest. This year’s milestone event is a memorable occasion filled with pride, passion and culture.