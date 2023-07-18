TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 90th anniversary of Fiesta Topeka, kicked off Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 NE Chandler St.



The ribbon cutting marked the official beginning of the 90th Fiesta Topeka celebration. This year’s Fiesta included all the traditional favorites including, traditional Mexican food, lively music, dance performances and captivating art.

Since its humble beginnings in 1933 as a one-day church festival in the Oakland neighborhood of Topeka, Fiesta Topeka has grown into the premier celebration of Mexican culture and tradition in the Midwest. This year’s milestone event is a memorable occasion filled with pride, passion and culture.



