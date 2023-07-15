TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fiesta Topeka held a Parade in downtown Topeka on Saturday morning.

This was the first time the parade has been held since 2019. The annual parade was interrupted by the Pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and had a shortened schedule in 2022.

Upcoming events for Fiesta Topeka include:

A Coronation Ball – July 15 at Agriculture Hall at the Kansas Expocenter

Golf tournament – July 21 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course

Pickle Ball Tournament – July 29, 30 at Hughes Park

Five days of Fiesta Topeka from July 18 to July 22

The Fiesta Topeka will officially begin July 18 with a ribbon cutting on the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 201 NE Chandler St.

The first Fiesta Mexicana was a one-day event held on August 17, 1933, on the grounds of our Lady of Guadalupe Church. It was organized by Father Augustine Cuartero and the parishioners, with the special assistance of Mrs. Genevieve McDade, a local philanthropist from Assumption Parish.