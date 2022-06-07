TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest art exhibit at the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery explores the world of oceans and the creatures that live deep under the surface.

“You have entered into the Oceans of Possibilities, which is our annual summer exhibit geared towards children. This year we decided to explore the ocean. Where I am, we are in the inner tidal zone where we have beaches and sand dunes. As you go through, you enter the oceans deep. The sunlight zone, the twilight zone, the midnight zone, and the abyss.” Zan Popp, curator for Oceans of Possibilities.

The exhibit, Oceans of Possibilities is in the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery from June 4th to Aug. 21st, 2022. Discover how we all impact the world’s oceans. You can even take a side trip down the waterways of Kansas all the way to the Gulf of Mexico!

You can walk along a beach and into a coral reef. Have fun exploring underwater tunnels and the SS Sabatini. You can discover how to help take care of the oceans and waterways from here in Topeka, Kansas and meet some ocean ambassadors and uncover secrets about the various parts of the ocean from sandy beaches to the deep dark abyss.

Every Monday you can help library staff work on art and craft projects to expand the exhibit and add to the indoor ocean. This art exhibit is made possible in part by The Library Foundation through contributions from the Sabatini Family Foundation.