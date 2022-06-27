TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fireworks tents are going up all over Topeka and Shawnee County this week in anticipation of the fourth of July Holiday.

“It takes a lot of volunteer work to get all this going and put together. We’ve had people unloading fireworks, stocking, staying overnight, all volunteers helping out here for the Campus Ministry. We have plenty of stock and more stock coming in this week. We are at 2131 S.E. 45th street in the county.” Marshal Morse, Pastor of Faith Family Life Center.

“The proceeds from this tent all support the campus ministry at the 17th Street Student Center across from Washburn University,” said Morse.

Additional fireworks stand at 3710 N.E Topeka Blvd. supports the Faith Family Life Center and is run by volunteers from that church.

In Shawnee County outside Topeka city limits, fireworks may be sold from June 27 to July 5 and discharged from 8 a.m. to midnight from June 27 to July 4.

Within the Topeka city limits, fireworks may be sold from June 29 through July 4 and may be discharged within the city limits from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4, according to a video posted June 7 on Facebook by Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, bottle rockets and M80s are illegal in Kansas and extremely dangerous. The use or sale of banned fireworks is considered a crime under Kansas law.

Even though fireworks are allowed within the city limits, the fireworks can be a strain on pets. This time of year the Humane Society receives an increase in stray dogs being found. Fireworks can cause pets to panic and run away from home.

While fireworks are fun for many people in northeast Kansas, the sounds can trigger PTSD symptoms for local veterans. According to City Ordinance 8.35.070, fireworks shall not be discharged within 500 feet of the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans Affairs Medical Center building at 2200 S.W. Gage Boulevard.

It is also illegal in Kansas to shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored, and at gas stations or any place liquid gas – including propane – is stored.