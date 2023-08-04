TOPEKA (KSNT) – The First Friday Art walk for Aug. featured a wide variety of art and entertainment in downtown Topeka and NOTO.

First Friday activities for August include:

Jeremy Wrangler was the featured artist at The Brew Bank, 822 S. Kansas Ave.

Hunter & Lane, 826 S. Kansas Ave. features home grown items for the home

The Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S. Jackson, held an open house

The Stephen Smith Gallery, 931 S. Kansas Ave. has several new art pieces for purchase

Two Wolves Studio, 114 S.W. 8th, features artists work and live music

The Morris Art Gallery latest exhibit, Three Sisters was opened to the public

Studio 831, 831 N. Kansas Ave. latest exhibit, A Hymn to the Heartland is now open

Redbud Park held live music, Big Rick and the Soul’d Out band

Compass Point featured Blues singer, Hurricane Ruth

Serendipity, 820 N. kansas Ave. featured the rock band ‘The Mix’

and more

Every first Friday of the month, NOTO hosts an art walk so that local artists and community members can showcase their artwork, handmade goods and food. People come from all over the area to check out what’s new in the local art world and artists love getting the opportunity to present their work.