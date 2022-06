TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th annual Kaw Valley Bank Community block party with Rock Band Chance Encounter, was the main attraction for June’s First Friday Art walk and because of great weather, the attendance was up for this month’s Walk.

In addition to the block party, the NOTO art studios were open as well as street musicians, face paintings, Fire Me up Ceramics demonstrations, food trucks, a beer garden by Happy Basset Brewery and live music with Restless Native at Compass Point.