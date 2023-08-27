TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first annual Topeka Food Truck Festival is in Gage Park Sunday afternoon.

The festival includes live music performance by the “Paradize” band, a photo booth, face painting, a balloon artist and a bubble foam pit and raffle basket giveaways by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka.

The Topeka Food Truck Festival is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 and features more than 15 food trucks with some food trucks revealing new menu items exclusively for the event.

Food trucks at the festival include: