TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University football team is conducting camps this week.

The Washburn University football team held 7 on 7 football drills Monday afternoon for payers in 9th through 12th grades. Drills were held in Yager Stadium and the Indoor Athletic Facility.

Area High School football teams in today’s camp include,

Washburn Rural

Shawnee Heights

Silver Lake

Topeka West

Sante Fe Trail

Cair Parvel

“This week we are having our high school camps and we run a 7 on 7 camp forum,” Craig Schurig, Washburn University Head Football Coach said. It’s mostly the area high schools here and we mix it up a little and have them play a round robin. It’s mostly getting them the work and they utilize this for the rest of their summer. It gets you in the mood for football again.

Click here for information on upcoming football camps at Washburn University.