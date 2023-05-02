TOPEKA (KSNT) – The rock band Foreigner was in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center Tuesday night.

The Seaman High School show choir performed live with the band Foreigner Tuesday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

The choir entered a competition and submitted a video of the students singing. They learned last week that they won and would be performing the song ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ with the band.

“The students are very excited,” said Randall Bond, the choir director. “This is likely a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be on stage with a band with the caliber of Foreigner, and to do it in your hometown in front of your home crowd, that’s pretty special.”

“We’ve been out playing since mid 2021. It’s been great, people are happy to get back to concerts, we’re happy to get back to concerts, our crew is happy to get back to work. We are very aware that most school music programs have difficulty in their funding and music is the first program to get cut. So, we pick a local school, (Seaman High Choir) they get to sing with us, they sell CD’s and the proceeds go to their music department, so it’s a win-win for everybody.” Jeff Pilson, Bass player for the Rock band Foreigner.

In 1977, Foreigner released its first album ‘Foreigner’ and became one of four albums to be certified platinum in the US.

Foreigner peaked at No. 4 on the US album chart and in the top 10 in Canada and Australia, while yielding two top 10 hits in North America, “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold as Ice”. Their 1978 follow-up, Double Vision, was even more successful peaking at No. 3 in North America with two hit singles, “Hot Blooded” a No. 3 hit in both countries and the title track, a US No. 2 and a Canadian No. 7. Foreigner’s third album, Head Games (1979), went to No. 5 in North America producing two top 20 singles, including its title track.

Cage Willis, a southern rock singer, opened for the rock band Foreigner.