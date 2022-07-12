TOPEKA (KSNT) – FORGE of Topeka held a family fun night Tuesday evening at Evergy Plaza.

The evening included water fountains, food trucks, and a night of fun with the family.

The event was free to the public

The Forge Family Festival featured

The Burger Bus

Flavor Wagon

Kona Ice

Face Painting

Live music on stage

Fire Truck

games

water fountains

Forge is an organization within The Greater Topeka Partnership, that offers opportunities for young professionals ages 18-40 to participate in educational, philanthropic, networking, and social programs.

“The name Forge conjures instant imagery; molten steel being molded and crafted into something greater. The imagery draws great parallels to the mission of Forge, young professionals drawn together to become a part of something greater than themselves.”

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Azura Credit and Strathman Sales were sponsors for this event.