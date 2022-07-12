TOPEKA (KSNT) – FORGE of Topeka held a family fun night Tuesday evening at Evergy Plaza.

The evening included water fountains, food trucks, and a night of fun with the family.

The event was free to the public

  • The Forge Family Festival featured
  • The Burger Bus
  • Flavor Wagon
  • Kona Ice
  • Face Painting
  • Live music on stage
  • Fire Truck
  • games
  • water fountains

Forge is an organization within The Greater Topeka Partnership, that offers opportunities for young professionals ages 18-40 to participate in educational, philanthropic, networking, and social programs.

“The name Forge conjures instant imagery; molten steel being molded and crafted into something greater. The imagery draws great parallels to the mission of Forge, young professionals drawn together to become a part of something greater than themselves.”

Azura Credit and Strathman Sales were sponsors for this event.