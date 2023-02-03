TOPEKA (KSNT) – Forge of Topeka collaborated with the Washburn University Alumni Association for the first networking event of 2023. The event was held at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on the Washburn University campus.

“FORGE changed my life,” Sean Frost said, a Washburn University Alumni and member of FORGE Topeka. “It’s probably the reason I’m still in Topeka. I’ve made friends I will have for life. I got to see so many things in this community I never imagined seeing. Like, tours of manufacturing plants, different businesses in town, exposure to business leaders, and made connections that will last a lifetime.”

“Forge 101” was an opportunity for young professionals to expand their networks, make business connections, find new job opportunities, make friends and stay connected to the community.

There were some brief comments from Forge Leadership and Washburn Alumni, followed by drinks, food, networking, prize giveaways and a friendly competition of Bingo for prizes.

Click here for more stories here.

Forge is an organization within the Greater Topeka Partnership that offers opportunities for young professionals ages 18-40 to participate in educational, philanthropic, networking and social programs. Forge was launched by the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce in 1999 to provide a forum for young professionals in Topeka and to develop the next generation of leadership. Forge also works to support and encourage the forging and growth of new and existing young professional-friendly businesses in the Topeka community.