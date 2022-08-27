TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Forge Organization celebrated the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year with a festival at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.

Forge Fest is headlined by “Jean Claude & The Eclairs” who have performed with Jessie McCartney and played venues across the country with the opening act by “Kid Computer.” The event included live music, beer, dancing, food trucks, yard games, contests, and prize giveaways.

Forge was launched by the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce in 1999 to provide a forum for young professionals in Topeka and to develop the next generation of leadership. Forge also works to support and encourage the forging and growth of new and existing young professional-friendly businesses in the Topeka community.

Forge Fest is supported by Washburn University and sponsored by Heartland Title, Security Benefit, Mize CPAs Inc., Cumulus Radio Magic 107.7, Crown Distributors, Bartlett & West, Envista, Cox, CoreFirst Bank & Trust, Advisors Excel and Capitol Federal.