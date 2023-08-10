TOPEKA (KSNT) – Advisors Excel’s professional development group, InspireU, held a seminar Thursday morning about overcoming adversity and perseverance.

The seminar was held at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th Ave. Keynote speaker at Thursday’s seminar was Shaquem Griffin, former Seattle Seahawks lineman. Shaquem made history as the NFL’s first-ever one-handed player. He joined his twin brother, Shaquill, playing three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Over the past few years there’s been a lot of stuff,” Cody Foster, owner of Advisors Excel, said. “We think are going to get through this and get better and then it just keeps coming, and I think that’s just how life works. We are always going to be facing diversity in some way, shape or form. Our speaker today is going to talk about overcoming diversity.”

“My message today is making sure you believe in where you are at,” said Shaquem. “A lot of times, being in the realm of doing things, you have so much chaos, and at the end of the day, you have to believe in where you are at and that the people around you can better you.”

When Shaquem was 4-years-old, he had his left hand amputated. He was selected as a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks on April, 2018. He later played with the Seahawks for three seasons before spending part of the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad. He retired during the 2022 offseason.

“Being drafted (in the NFL) was a major accomplishment,” Shaquem said. “My brother and I did a package thing. We always said we were going to go to the same schools, get the same degree, marry twin girls, play football together. It was always a dream and being drafted together, we were able to grow so much faster because we were our biggest critics, our biggest heroes and our biggest supporters.”

In 2018, Shaquem received the NFL Game Changer Award. At the University of Central Florida, he was an All-American Athletic Conference linebacker, AAC Defensive Player of the Year, National Champion and Peach Bowl MFP.

Advisors Excel, was founded in 2005. In 2022, more than 500 advisors working with Advisors Excel did more than $12.2 billion in annuity, Medicare and life insurance production. Its affiliated Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) Firm, AE Wealth Management, currently manages $19.2 billion and has been named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.