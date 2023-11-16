TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo will officially begin their fourth Zoo Lights with the grand opening Friday, Nov. 17.

“It has taken a lot of work and a lot of volunteers and a lot of lights,” Cynthia McCarvel, Director of Development, Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center said. “We’ve been working on this since July and little by little we are here and we are ready to launch it. We have our garland cutting tomorrow evening and doors open at 5 p.m.”

Zoo lights are open from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30, Sunday through Thursday in the evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The last tickets for an evening being sold at 8 p.m. Zoo Lights are open one hour longer on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be special hours on

Thanksgiving and Christmas from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.