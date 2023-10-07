TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial organization held their annual Freedom is not Free ride Saturday morning.

The ride left Gage Park at 11 a.m. and went to Valley Falls, Nortonville, Atchison, Easton and Oskaloosa before stopping at the Perry American Legion for lunch, food, raffles and auction items.

“We’re going to go from here towards Atchison and down to Perry,” said Darlene Lillo, ride organizer. “We will have some chili and some raffles. We will make some stops in between. We are raising money for the Vietnam War Memorial. It’s just about paid for, we just need that little extra umph to get there.”

The proceeds from this ride will help fund the Vietnam War Monument in the Gage Park.