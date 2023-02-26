TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veil Bridal Events held a Bridal Fair Sunday afternoon at the Townsite Ballroom in downtown Topeka.

Future brides and their families were invited to attend the event where more than 50 bridal vendors were ready to help with their future wedding needs.

The event included:

Over 50 wedding professionals

Wedding planning seminar

Champagne and a bridal prizes

The event was free to the public. If there is a wedding in your future or you need information about planning a wedding, go to https://www.veilevents.com/