TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their monthly summertime blues concert at the Gage Park Amphitheater Thursday evening.

June’s concert featured the Josh Vowell blues band with the opening act of the Bad Astra Blues Band from Topeka. Up next for the Topeka Blues Society will be the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival on July 4th, at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee.

The schedule for this year’s Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival includes: