TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Gary Allan performed at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening.

Allan is best known for songs like “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” “Tough Little Boys,” “Watching Airplanes,” “Nothing on but the Radio” and “Best I Ever Had.” His first album, “Used Heart for Sale,” was released in 1996 while his most recent, “Ruthless,” came out in 2021.

