GRANTVILLE (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka on Highway 24, is now open to the public.

Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including:

  • A Corn Maze
  • Cornball & Stick Horse Games
  • Bunnyville
  • Jumping Pillows
  • Pig Races
  • Corn Pit
  • Jungle Gym
  • Wagon Rides
  • Corn Train
  • Basketball
  • Pumpkins & Gourds
  • Cornhole
  • Giant Rocking Chair

Gary’s Berries is open from Sept. 30 – Oct. 30., Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.

Click here for dates, times and tickets.