GRANTVILLE (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka on Highway 24, is now open to the public.

Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including:

A Corn Maze

Cornball & Stick Horse Games

Bunnyville

Jumping Pillows

Pig Races

Corn Pit

Jungle Gym

Wagon Rides

Corn Train

Basketball

Pumpkins & Gourds

Cornhole

Giant Rocking Chair

Gary’s Berries is open from Sept. 30 – Oct. 30., Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.

Click here for dates, times and tickets.