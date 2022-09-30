GRANTVILLE (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka on Highway 24, is now open to the public.
Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including:
- A Corn Maze
- Cornball & Stick Horse Games
- Bunnyville
- Jumping Pillows
- Pig Races
- Corn Pit
- Jungle Gym
- Wagon Rides
- Corn Train
- Basketball
- Pumpkins & Gourds
- Cornhole
- Giant Rocking Chair
Gary’s Berries is open from Sept. 30 – Oct. 30., Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
Click here for dates, times and tickets.