GRANTVILLE (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka on Highway 24, is now open to the public.

Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including:

Food items offered at Gary’s Berries include Fresh Grilled Burgers, Twisted Tators, BBQ Pulled Pork, Chicken Tenders and more.

Activities at Gary’s Berries include a pumpkin patch, a sunflower field, pig races, a goat mountain, a tire pyramid, corn pit and more.

Crafts for sale include, candles, stuffed animals, jams and jellies, spices, salsas, toys, kettle corn and more.

Gary’s Berries is open from Sept. 29 – Oct. 29. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.