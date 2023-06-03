TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Parrish, 312 NE Freeman Ave. in Topeka held their annual Germanfest celebration over the weekend. Germanfest has been celebrated annually since 1974 as a way to celebrate the local community’s German roots. The event attracts crowds in the hundreds to the Oakland neighborhood for genuine German cuisine and music.

“This year we have added a lot of new things. We added more3 sponsors, more TV’s, we have live and silent auctions, and of course German food and lots of beer!” Christy Hogan, 2023 Germanfest Chair.

The key draws for Germanfest are its Bier Garden, oral and silent auctions, carnival games for children, genuine German food such as sauerbraten, grebble, sauerkraut and krautstrudel and the Chardon Polka Band.

Germanfest is a benefit for the Holy Family Catholic School and Hayden Catholic High School.

The schedule for Germanfest,

Saturday, June 3, 2023

4 p.m. – Outdoor mass in German.

5 p.m. – German food line, Bier Garten and snack bar.

5-9 p.m. – Children’s inflatables, bouncy house, mini-train, clowning with twisted balloons.

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. – Silent auction.

7-11 p.m. – The Chardon Polka Band.

11 p.m. – Germanfest closes for Saturday night.

Sunday, June 4, 2023