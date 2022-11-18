TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center is holding its Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays events this weekend.

You can build your own graham cracker house, there will be face painting and balloon sculptures, you can buy candy and other sweets at Sweet Tooth Lane, there’s a model train display and of course, Santa Claus!

Dates and hours for Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Tickets are $5 per person. Click here for tickets.