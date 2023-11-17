TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center is holding its Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays events this weekend.

You can build your own graham cracker house, get your face painted, get balloon sculptures, buy candy and other sweets at Sweet Tooth Lane. There’s a model train display and, of course, Santa Claus!

Dates and hours for Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays:

Friday, Nov. 17 – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 – 11 a.m. –4 p.m.

Admission is $6 per person.