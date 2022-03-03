TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gloria Gaynor performed her 1970’s era “disco” music Thursday evening at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

Gaynor started her career with the Soul Satisfiers, a jazz and R&B music band, in the 1960s. Her first recording was She’ll Be Sorry/Let Me Go Baby in 1965.

She signed with MGM Records in 1975 and hit it big with the album Never Can Say Goodbye. Three songs on that album, Honey Bee, Never Can Say Goodbye, and Reach Out I’ll Be There, all became hits on the Billboard 100 charts.

Her biggest hit, I Will Survive, came out in 1979 and became a No. 1 single on the Billboard 100 going Platinum, selling over 14 million copies.

Other hits by Gaynor include,

(If You Want It) Do It Yourself

Let Me Know (I Have A Right)

Let’s Mend What’s Been Broken

We Just Can’t Make It

Next up for Prairie Band Casino and Resort is KC and the Sunshine Band on March 24th.