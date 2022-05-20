TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women luncheon was held Friday at the Manor Conference Center.

“The Topeka Go Red For Women luncheon is an exciting event and our focus is on educating women on the impacts of cardiovascular disease and stroke,” said Melissa Rock, American Heart Association Youth Marketing Director.

The event celebrates the national movement focused on women’s heart health, and serves as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. There was a silent auction where each item is reflective of the individual or company donating the package.

The program includes Melissa Rock sharing her daughter Helayna’s inspiring heart journey. She is a wife, mother, friend and American Heart Association employee who knows first-hand how important heart awareness is for families like hers.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of one in three women. It is the No. 1 killer, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.



• Among adult females, who are older than 20 years old, 44% of them have some form of cardiovascular disease.

• Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable.

• Knowing CPR can save a life, and in a cardiac arrest emergency an electric shock via an AED, or automated external defibrillator is linked to better recovery.

• Bystander interventions, such as CPR and AED application, significantly reduce death and disability due to out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.