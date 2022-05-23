TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas State University Classy Cats Dance team was recognized by Governor Laura Kelly on Monday for their recent National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

The team competed in both the pom and jazz style dance at the 2022 College Classic. Kelly read a proclamation declaring today, Monday May 23rd as Classy Cat day.

The Classy Cats placed first in the DIA Pom style to win their national championship title. They also placed fourth in the DIA Jazz style.

The Kansas State University Classy Cats are part of the University Marching Band. They serve as ambassadors for Kansas State University and help promote spirit at athletic events including Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Volleyball. In addition, team members travel to post season football bowl games, Big 12 basketball tournaments and NCAA/NIT tournament basketball games.