TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated her reelection as the 48th Governor of Kansas with an inaugural ball at the Stormont Vail Events Center, Sunday evening.

The inaugural ball had all the makings you would expect to see from a nice dinner, to fancy dresses, to dancing. All to welcome Kansas’ Governor, Laura Kelly.

Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Kansas native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Willmott attended Marymount College in Salina. He is a professor at the University of Kansas, where he teaches Film and Media Studies.

Kelly is the 48th Governor of Kansas. She was a member of the Kansas Senate, representing the 18th District from 2005 to 2018 where she was the Senate Minority Whip. Kelly was elected as Governor in November 2018 and reelected in November 2022.