TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Wednesday making July 2023 the 90th Anniversary of Fiesta Topeka Month.

Kelly recognized that 2023 marks the 90th anniversary since the Fiesta began in 1933 with humble yet proud beginnings.

The Fiesta Topeka activities will include,

Cornhole Tournament – June 10 at Brass Rail

5K Run-Walk – July 8 at Oakland Community Center

Mini-Jamaica (Mini-Fiesta) – July 8 at Evergy Plaza

A Parade – July 15, downtown Topeka

A Coronaton Ball – July 15 at Ag Hall

Golf tournament – July 21 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course

Pickle Ball Tournament – July 29, 30 at Hughes Park

Five days of Fiesta Topeka from July 18 to July 22

The Fiesta Topeka will officially begin with a ribbon cutting on July 18, on the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 201 N.E. Chandler St.

The first Fiesta Mexicana was a one-day event held on August 17, 1933, on the grounds of our Lady of Guadalupe Church. It was organized by Father Augustine Cuartero and the parishioners, with the special assistance of Mrs. Genevieve McDade, a local philanthropist from Assumption Parish.