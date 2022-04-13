TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas was awarded the 2021 Governor’s Cup in March 2022. At that time the “Cup” was caught up in supply chain issues and had just recently been delivered to the Governor’s office.

The award is selected by Site Selection Magazine.

27 News was invited back to the Governor’s office for photos of the Governor’s Cup.

“The Governor’s Cup is a program set up by Site Selection Magazine,” Kelly said. “Every year they have selected one state in the country where there has been the newest capital investment in the state per capita. This year we won number one. When I came into office we were number 20. We’ve since moved up to number 10 and this past year we were number one.”

Kelly went on to say that in order to win the award Kansas needed to attract new businesses to the state who could invest in it. Businesses like Urban Outfitters, Hilmers Dairy, Kubota, Amazon, and others moved into the state according to Kelly.

“The first year we were in office, CNBC recognized that we had made such great strides in economic development they named us the comeback state of the year and in 2020 we set a new record for the most capital investment in the state of Kansas,” Kelly said.

“We have hundreds of other things in the pipeline, including a 4 billion dollar investment that will actually change the face of Kansas economically,” Kelly said.

For the category of most capital investment per capita, only one state annually is awarded this prestigious award. Qualified projects have at least one of the following: $1 million in capital investment, the creation of 20 new jobs, or 20,000 square feet of new construction.

The Cup will be on display at the Department of Commerce in the Curtis State Office Building.