TOPEKA (KSNT) – The classic rock band, Grand Funk Railroad played Thursday evening in the Greatlakes Ballroom at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

Grand Funk Railroad is currently on their “We’re An American Band” Tour for 2023. The band will make 38 stops on this tour including the Prairie Band Casino and Resort. Next stop for the band will be Clewiston, Florida for the Clewiston Sugar Festival.

Grand Funk Railroad began in Flint, Michigan, in 1969. The band achieved peak popularity and success during the 1970s with hit songs such as “We’re an American Band”, “I’m Your Captain”, “Some Kind of Wonderful”, “Walk Like a Man”, “The Loco-Motion”, “Bad Time” and “Inside Looking Out”. They released six platinum and seven gold-certified albums between their recording debut in 1969 and their first disbandment in 1976.

In 1995, Grand Funk Railroad once again reunited and played to 500,000 people during a three-year period. In 2005 Grand Funk Railroad was voted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame.