TOPEKA (KSNT) – Omni Circle Group held their official grand opening on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Omni Circle Group, located at 1301 SW Topeka Blvd., is a Topeka-based collaborative workspace provider for professional development of members, dedicated to creating a community that achieves successes and promotes a sense of community and well-being, while helping members achieve their goals of becoming the best version of themselves.

“I moved back to Topeka in 2019 because I wanted to make a difference in the community,” said Michael Odupitan, CEO Omnis Circle Group. “We focused on building communities, and give people opportunities to have their basic needs met. Over time, members of our community asked us how can we grow from the group, so we created a membership organization, and from that membership organization we started to look at how we could make an impact in the community.”

Omni Circle Group provides private offices and meeting rooms for the entrepreneur, or those looking for volunteering, within the Topeka Community.

