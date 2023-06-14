TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Rec. held a flag retirement ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Great Overland Station in north Topeka. The ceremony was in honor of Flag Day, June 14.

“We are going to retire the giant flag behind us,” Stan Spice, SNCO Parks employee said. “We are going to go through a ceremony where we will talk about why we do the retirement, and we are going to talk about the history of the flag.”

The ceremony was led by Military Veteran Stan Spice, who served as chief of flag retirement, under the direction of the American Legion Post #1.

The flag was folded by the Boy Scout Troop No. 11 from Christ the King Catholic Church. Music was provided by the Topeka Tuba Euphonium Ensemble.