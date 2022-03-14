TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Great Overland Station held Dino Story Time Monday morning with Kyler Carpenter.

Carpenter, Topeka’s musical story time teller, was at the Great Overland Station Monday to sing and read to young children about the history of the dinosaurs that roamed the earth many years ago.

“I’m going to read a couple dinosaur books, we are going to have a dinosaur story time, sing some dinosaur songs, roar like dinosaurs and learn a little bit about dinosaurs,” Carpenter said.

After attending college at Kansas State University, Carpenter started performing at coffee shops and bars. When he started working at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library 24 years ago, he found that he enjoyed singing and reading to children. He is a regular at several venues around Topeka and any place where he can read and play children’s songs to the young listeners.