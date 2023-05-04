TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held a gala Thursday evening at the Townsite Tower Ballroom to recognize the 2023 graduating class of its Leadership Program.

“For the past five months, we have had 40 participants take advantage of learning about Topeka, learning about leadership concepts, building a strong lifelong network. We’ve had some really hard conversations, learned how to work together as a team, created projects and been really intentional about finding out the ins and outs of Topeka,” Michelle Cueves Stubblefield, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at the Greater Topeka Partnership, said.

The GTP Leadership program identifies leaders from the community and invites them to participate in an annual training course. The class members attended a retreat and eight day-long sessions that start in January and continue through May. Members learn about challenges that face the Capital City and how they can work to influence important issues.

The Class of 2023 are as follows: