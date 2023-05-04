TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held a gala Thursday evening at the Townsite Tower Ballroom to recognize the 2023 graduating class of its Leadership Program.
“For the past five months, we have had 40 participants take advantage of learning about Topeka, learning about leadership concepts, building a strong lifelong network. We’ve had some really hard conversations, learned how to work together as a team, created projects and been really intentional about finding out the ins and outs of Topeka,” Michelle Cueves Stubblefield, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at the Greater Topeka Partnership, said.
The GTP Leadership program identifies leaders from the community and invites them to participate in an annual training course. The class members attended a retreat and eight day-long sessions that start in January and continue through May. Members learn about challenges that face the Capital City and how they can work to influence important issues.
The Class of 2023 are as follows:
- Craig Barnes, Division Manager, Shawnee County Health Department
- Jacqueline Belden, Program Manager, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
- Faith Cavazos, Student, Shawnee Heights High School
- Breny Clain, Major, 190th Air Refueling Wing
- Samuel Feather, Partner, Goodell Stratton Edmonds & Palmer
- Renee Franklin, Pre-production quality control specialist, Southwest Publishing and Mailing
- Roberto Gonzales, Area Manager, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Plant
- Jarrod Guth, Community Engagement Manager, Capper Foundation
- Rhonda Hamilton, Administrator Specialist, Bartlett & West
- Mindy Hardenbrook, VP Retail Manager/Branch Network, Corefirst Bank & Trust
- Jake Holly, Attorney, Foulston Siefkin LLP
- Romae Isom, Shelter Manager, YWCA – Northeast Kansas
- Nick Jefferson, Attorney III, City of Topeka
- Eugene Jones, Student Support Coordinator, Communities in Schools
- Andrea Kaberline, Chief Lending Officer, Envista Credit Union
- Stephanie Lanning, Registrar, Washburn University
- Lindsay Lebahn, Program Manager, Plug and Play Tech Center
- Tyler Levier, Chief Operating Officer, Prairie Band LLC
- Tiffany Liesmann, Clinical Pharmacist -Commercial Market, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Caitlin Luttjohann, Vice President of Play and Learning, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
- Marisol Marcelo, Director of marketing and public relations, Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home
- Keegan McElroy, Attorney, Alderson Law Firm
- Ashley Mayer, Executive Producer, Mammoth Creative Co
- Kylie Mergen, Community Investment Officer, FHLBank Topeka Director of Housing and Com. Dev.
- Graham Moulden, Aircraft Mechanic, 190th Air Refueling Wing
- Perry Plummer, Asst. Branch Manager, Capitol Federal
- Jade Ramsdell, Performance Improvement Director, KS Depart. of Health and Environment
- Adrian Revels, Production Associate, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Plant
- Ruben Salamanca, Sergeant, Topeka Police Department
- Naz Shareef, Treasury Relationship Manager, INTRUST Bank
- Darin Stephens, Broker, Stone and Story Real Estate Group, LLC
- Colton Strathman, Successor Manager/Sales Exec. Coord., Strathman Sales Co., Inc
- Josh Sturm, Operations Manager, Evergy Plaza-Oak View Group
- Samuel Sutton, Owner/Pilot, Fulks Helicopter Service
- Lara Waits, Team Member Relations Manager, Prairie Band Casino & Resort
- Jermel Walker, Supervisor, City of Topeka
- Karina Dixon, Human Resources Manager, KBS Constructors
- Arianna Womack, Student, Shawnee Heights High School
- India Yarborough, Communications Manager, Greater Topeka Partnership
- Chad Yeager, Vice President Clinical Quality, Stormont Vail Health