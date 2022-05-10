TOPEKA (KSNT) – GO Topeka has announced the finalists for the 41st annual Small Business Awards, Tuesday at the Townsite Towers Ballroom in downtown Topeka.

“90% of the firms in Topeka are small businesses. Half of all the jobs in Topeka and Shawnee County are from small businesses, about 41,000 jobs. These small businesses generate 1.6 billion dollars in payroll annually.” Mat Pivarnik, President and CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership.

Attendees heard from community leaders about the impact and successes of Topeka’s small business community.

“Starting and growing a successful small business takes hard work, dedication and vision. Topeka and Shawnee County are incredibly fortunate to have so many entrepreneurs, company founders and small business owners who call our community home.” Lauri Pieper, Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Small Business for GO Topeka.

“It was tough for the selection committee to narrow nominations down to the finalists, as we had such a large and vaired collection of impressive small businesses being considered.” said Pieper.

The small businesses were selected from those nominated for demonstrating excellence in their performance, vision, and community relations.

This year’s Small Business awards went to,