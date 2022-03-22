TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their annual meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition hall.

“Today is the Greater Topeka Partnership annual meeting and I like to call it the community annual meeting. We like to have a nod towards the future at all times. We will do a wee bit of celebrating, but focus on the future and how we can take the successes we had and create more opportunities for us going forward.” Matt Pivarnik, President & CEO, Greater Topeka Partnership.

Danielle Norwood of Majic 107.7 and S.J. Hazim of Creative Pathways and Means were emcee’s for the afternoon.

The Greater Topeka Partnership is a collaborative effort from the Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Topeka Inc., Visit Topeka and Go Topeka.

The annual meeting allows members of Greater Topeka Partnership to get together and celebrate the accomplishments that have happened this year.

The goal and visions of the Greater Topeka Partnership is to involve a community of volunteers from businesses, economic development organizations, municipalities, educational institutions, non-profit organizations and countless others. Without the work and support of these groups the ability of the GTP to impact the community would be dramatically reduced.