TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their annual Spring Women’s Forum at the newly renovated The Beacon event center, 420 SW 9th St. in downtown Topeka.

The event included keynote speakers Wendy Doyle of United WE and Polo Reo Tate of Athena International. The forum included a rundown of The State of Women in Kansas Report, a panel discussion, and the introduction of a brand new program to Topeka – The Athena Awards.

“Today we are celebrating our 7th anniversary of the Women’s Forum. We started as a social engagement with an educational opportunity for women and it’s blossomed into an annual event.” Glenda Washington, Greater Topeka Partnership Chief Equity & Opportunity Officer.

“I’m so honored to be here today in celebration of women’s history month. Today we will be discussing a recent study that we released on the status of women in Kansas. We will be talking about some benchmarking data and the progress women have made and where there are opportunities for women advancement.” Wendy Doyl, COE United Women Empowerment (WE).

Martha Bartlett Piland was emcee for the event and MB Piland Advertising & Marketing LLC was the presenting sponsor.