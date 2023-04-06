TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their annual meeting Thursday in Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

This year’s meeting focused on the Greater Topeka Partnership’s new initiative, Momentum 2027.

“Topeka has improved our net promoter score by 63%, cut crime by 25%, reduced our poverty rate by 40%, and increased household incomes by 24%. When you consider communities in Kansas that have over 100,000 residents, Shawnee County is now second only to Johnson County for lowest poverty in the state. Our GDP rose by over $2 billion, and our population reached a record high in Shawnee County by 2020”, Matt Pivarnik, CEO Greater Topeka Partnership.

“Topeka, caught the attention of the world, with over $11 million in earned media. Today, the city boasts the third hottest housing market in the United States, and a bustling downtown that beams from over $100 million in new investment”, said Pivarnik.

“Today, we present a strategy that is designed to capitalize on our momentum, build on our successes, and lift our community to unprecedented heights. Now more than ever, we need to work together, continue to seek out new voices and ideas, and embrace change. Momentum 2027 will take us forward. This five-year program was built to unlock growth and economic opportunity for all, and is founded on principals of equity and inclusive prosperity”.

Live music was provided by Maria Ratman and the Reyes Brothers, a pop band from Kansas City.