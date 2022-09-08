TOPEKA (KSNT) – Grumpy Old Men is the story of two aging men, Max and John, who have been feuding for most of their lives.

Invigorated by their shared affection for their new neighbor across the street, the beautiful, eccentric and charming Ariel, they face-off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their long-standing differences.

Based on the 1993 film, which starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone.

Grumpy Old Men opens Friday night, Sept. 9 at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

