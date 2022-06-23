TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership has unveiled the second phase of a community-wide plan to improve the Capitol City.

“There are a lot of stakeholders here, people that invested a lot in Momentum 2022 and part of this is a celebration on the accomplishments of Momentum 2022, but the other thing is, what are we going to do for the next 5 years and let’s launch our next strategy. It doesn’t officially start until January 2023, but we are getting started right now.” Matt Pivarnik, President and CEO Greater Topeka Partnership.

“Momentum 27” was announced to the public on Tuesday, June 21. The plan is a five-year development plan, with the goal of making Topeka a better place.

On Thursday, the group met at Vaerus Aviation in southwest Topeka to discuss how to finance Momentum 2027 and where to go from here.

The theme for Momentum 27 focuses on Topeka being a “place”, A place to live, prosper, learn, and belong. City leaders say there is still much to be done and hope this new program can help accomplish that.