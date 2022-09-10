TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Legion Post 421 held its 8th annual Hand Up, Stand Up motorcycle ride Saturday morning.

“Sometimes we struggle. Sometimes we may need some help. It’s ok to ask for some help. The VA can help you. If you haven’t checked in to the VA for PTSD we hope you will.” Michelle Sweeney, VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare Systems Colmery – O’neil Medical Center

The ride started at the Historic Harley Davidson Motorcycle shop in central Topeka, riding throughout parts of Northeast Kansas, ending at the VFW Post-1650 where lunch was served to the riders.

The annual ride helps to fund programs at the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Ward of the Topeka VA Hospital.

The rider’s motto is, “we help veterans get back on their feet, because sometimes all you need is a small hand up, to stand up on your own”.