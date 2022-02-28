TOPEKA (KSNT) – Harlem Globetrotter, Flip White held a meet and greet with the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka Monday afternoon at the Great Overland Station.

“It means a lot getting back. Everybody’s exited now that we are back. We have two teams touring now and in April we will have our International tour going on. We will be in Topeka on March 24th. It’s going to be a big big show. There will be a lot of amazing dunks, a lot of amazing trick shots and family fun entertainment.” Flip White, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their full court family fun to Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Thursday, March 24th.

Flip White comes from a family where basketball was always a part of life. He was introduced to the game at the age of four. Flip’s grandparents also used to take him to Globetrotters games. “I love entertaining people and putting smiles on their faces,” says Flip. “Being a Globetrotter means everything to me.”

Flip is known on the court for his acrobatics and unbelievable athleticism. In fact, his agility led him to compete on three seasons of NBC’s popular show “American Ninja Warrior” and CBS’ “Tough Mudder X.”

Despite being only six feet tall, Flip’s hops and athleticism are so good that he averaged 11 rebounds a game – to go along with 18 points a game – during his career at Moraine Valley Community College (Ill.).

Flip has visited all 50 states in the U.S. during his travels with the world-famous team.