TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Monthly Harvesters Mobile Food distribution was held Tuesday, at the Stormont Vail Events Center South Parking Lot.

“We thought we might be a little shy of volunteers given the cold, but they are all showing up and it’s going to be a good morning. Harvesters delivers about a semi and a half of food, they unload it and we stage the palettes and start the line about 9 a.m. and distribute the food. We typically get 42,000 to 45,000 pounds of food to give out each month and we will distribute everything we get,” Paul Schafer, Topeka Bible Church.

Harvesters of Topeka continue to provide for those in need in the Topeka area. Fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, and bread/bakery products were given away on a first come first serve basis. The distribution began at 9 a.m. and will continue until all the food is gone.

