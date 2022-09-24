TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hayden class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion Saturday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

The Reunion began with a Friday evening informal gathering at The Vikings Grille, with dinner and drinks.

Saturday evening’s gathering was held at the Topeka Country Club, with a social hour, dinner, a class photo, music and a photobooth provided by Top City Entertainment. A video presentation was playing on a large video screen during the evening.

Co-Chairs, Ann Garrison Elrod & Corwyn Wenke, have been working on reunion plans for the past 5 years with several committees of classmates assisting them.

A special “Rest in Peace” display was set up to remember the 33 classmates who have passed away.

Over 100 classmates and their guests were in attendance during the events of the 50th Reunion.

The reunion celebration continues on Sunday with tours of Hayden High School, followed by a Mass in the school Chapel.